India to assume the Presidency of G20 for one year

India will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of Heads of State and Government on 9th and 10th September next year in New Delhi.

India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from 1st December this year to 30 November next year. It is expected to host over two hundred G20 meetings across the country.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises 19 countries including Australia, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UK, USA, and the European Union.

Collectively, the G20 accounts for 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation. India is currently part of the G20 Troika comprising Indonesia, Italy, and India.

During the Presidency, India, Indonesia and Brazil would form the troika. This will be the first time when the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies, providing them a greater voice.