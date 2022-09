IDBI Bank received three awards at the ASSOCHAM 17th Annual Banking Summit & Awards in the categories of Lending, Non Lending and Overall Banking for mid segment bank class. The awards were received by both the DMDs of the Bank, Shri Samuel Joseph and Shri Suresh Khatanhar from RBI Deputy Governor Shri M Rajeshwar Rao, in presence of CEO, IBA, Shri Sunil Mehta and other dignitaries.