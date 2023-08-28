Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Defence arrives on a 3-day India visit; Talks with Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh on 29th August

Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Kenya Mr Aden Bare Duale arrived in New Delhi on August 28, 2023 on a three-day visit to India. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will hold talks with his Kenyan counterpart on 29th August. The visiting dignitary is expected to visit Indian shipyards and defence industries in Goa and Bengaluru during his stay.



This is the maiden visit of Cabinet Secretary Duale to India and the highest level stand-alone political visit from Kenya since the new government assumed office in September 2022. The visit is indicative of the importance India attaches to its relations with African nations and the growing cooperation between India and Kenya, in particular. It is expected to open new avenues for further strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries.



