The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships.

The Prime Minister said in a X post;

“The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships.”