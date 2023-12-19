Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Bhubaneswar celebrates Annual Day

Bhubaneswar : Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Bhubaneswar has celebrated its Annual day on 19th December 2023 in a grand manner. Established in the year 2022, the School is being operated in the premises of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, providing quality education to the children of the members of the Institute and the nearby areas.

Shri Bamadev Acharya, Registrar of IIT Bhubaneswar graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his address he emphasized on the need of developing creativity, innovation and critical thinking among the children in the era of information technology. He urged the teachers to prepare the children to face the future and be competent enough to contribute towards nation building. Dr. Srinivas Bhaskar Karanki, Associate Professor, IIT Bhubaneswar graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour and motivated the students. Shri Chakradhara Prusty, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Bhubaneswar welcomed the guests and presented the Annual Report of the School.

On this occasion, prizes of different competitions were handed over to the winners by the honourable guests. The students enthralled the audience with captivating cultural programmes. Vidyalaya Management Committee members Dr. Goutam Mondal, Dr Manaswini Behera, Dr. Kiranmayi Landu, Dr. Rishi Mishra, Dr. Sapna Khan, Er. Rupesh Pradhan attended the programme. Among others, Shri Rajendra Prasad, Shri Manas Kumar Ghadai, Smt. Palli Mishra, Ms. Ananya Sarangi from Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Bhubaneswar were also present on the occasion.