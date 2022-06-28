KEEL LAYING – SEVENTH PROJECT 17A (P17A) SHIP

New Delhi : The keel for the seventh ship (Y- 12654) of the prestigious P17A of Indian Navy was ceremoniously laid on 28 Jun 22 by Rear Admiral GK Harish, Director General Naval Design (Surface Ship Group) at M/s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Mumbai. The ceremony was performed in the presence of senior officials of the Indian Navy and MDL. Keel Laying is a major milestone activity in the construction of ships, symbolising formal commencement of the erection process of warships on the building berth.

Seven Frigates under P17A class are being constructed of which four are being constructed at MDL and three in GRSE with MDL as lead yard. The P17A class frigates are being built using indigenously developed steel and fitted with weapons and sensors along with Integrated Platform Management System. The construction of these vessels is a major boost for AatmaNirbhar Bharat and India’s Make in India commitment with orders for equipment and systems on indigenous firms including MSMEs amounting to indigenous content to the order of 75%.

Construction of P17A ships differ in the very concept of warship building by way of adoption of the modern technology ‘Integrated Construction (IC)’ where the blocks are pre-outfitted before joining to reduce the build period of warships. When commissioned the platforms will enhance the combat capability of the Indian Naval fleet.