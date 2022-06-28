Union Education Secretary calls for incorporating study of PM Gati Shakti scheme in academic programs

New Delhi :Union Education Secretary K. Sanjay Murthy called for incorporating study of PM Gati Shakti scheme in academic programs. In this context, he said that the need of the hour is that academic institutions realise the importance of this Government of India initiative. Shri Murthy said today that academic institutions have the power to play a significant role in bringing change through quality knowledge dissemination and relevant researches in logistics and infrastructure sectors. He was addressing an online workshop on “Leveraging Satellite communication, Geo-informatics, and Geospatial technology for urban planning and to promote multimodal logistics” organized by NITIE Mumbai in association with the Ministry of Education and Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N).

Referring to the conference of chief secretaries in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh last week, Shri K. Sanjay Murthy informed ‘Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has emphasized on leveraging the capabilities of Gati Shakti platform by all the state governments to scale up their efficiency and economy. Gati Shakti is being talked about in business and infrastructure circles, he added.

Shri. K. Sanjay Murthy appreciated the initiatives taken by NITIE under the leadership of Director Prof M K Tiwari for creating a model curriculum and courses related to logistics and supply chain management which could be replicated by other premier institutions. He also advised AICTE to bring out comprehensive course curricula for different subjects for training of faculty members. Notably, NITIE Mumbai is the Nodal Hub for capacity Building in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

A detailed presentation was made by Dr. T.P Singh, Director General, BISAG N, on the application of Geo/Spatial and emerging technologies for the integrated management of Multimodal transport.

Vice chairman of AICTE Dr. Poonia emphasized on the need for capacity building for faculty in the field.

Some of the action points that emerged at the workshop are as follows:

Educations Institutions need to contribute to training of students and industry professionals.

The institutions should be encouraged to use the platform developed by BISAG N and carry out research work, projects, internship etc. To strengthen the platform for applications including infrastructure development

To encourage research in Logistics and Supply chain networks. Workable and pragmatic coordination and integration to synchronize NEP 2020 and PM Gati Shakti mission requirements

The institutes emphasized the introduction of syllabus through Interdisciplinary courses in Logistics and Supply Chain and integrating emerging technologies to remove silos among the different departments

The workshop was hosted byProf. Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director NITIE who explained the relevance and scope of the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan. He also spoke about the broad outline to promote the PM Gati Shakti plan through NEP 2020.

The workshop, organized as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration under PM Gati Shakti Scheme, was attended by many eminent directors of IITs, IIMs, NITs and CFTIS. The workshop started with a welcome address by Prof. Seema Unnikrishnan of NITIE.