Kayakalp Team Visits AIIMS Bhubaneswar for Final Assessment

Bhubaneswar : Kayakalp Team from NIHFW New Delhi has visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar on 14th and 15th for the final assessment of Kayakalp. The team comprising of four members from the National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW) included Dr. Meerambika Mahapatro, Dr. Dinesh Paul, Dr. Roopesh Gupta and Dr. Mukesh Kumar Rai. On the first day the team had a brief meeting with AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Prof. Dr. Mukesh Tripathy and other senior officials. Medical Superintendent Prof Dr. S N Mohanty, DDA P K Ray, Professor & Head Hospital Administration and Kayakalp Nodal Officer, Dr. Jawahar S K Pillai,, Dr. Sweta Singh, Dr. Pravash Ranjan Tripathy, Dr. Binod Patro, Dr. Arvind Singh, and Dr. Ashok Kumar Jena.

Subsequently, the team visited OPD, IPD, OT, ICU, Trauma & Emergency, pharmacy, CSSD, kitchen, etc. The evaluation will be done on parameters including hospital upkeep, sanitation and hygiene, waste management, infection control, support services, and hygiene promotions. Besides, the team has inspected the hospital physically and interacted with staff and patients.

After the visit, the four-member team assigned by Health Ministry has appreciated the patient-friendly initiatives of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The premier institute in the state has already bagged Kayakalp Award thrice in a row for its best performance in promoting cleanliness, hygiene, and creating sustainable practices in public health facilities.

The Kayakalp Award Scheme was launched on May 15, 2015 as an extension of the Swachh Bharat Mission. It was launched with an aim to improve and promote the cleanliness, hygiene, waste management, and infection control practices in public health care facilities and incentivize the exemplary performing facilities.

The scheme is intended to encourage and incentivize Public Health Facilities (PHFs) in the country to demonstrate their commitment to cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control practices.

