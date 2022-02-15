Jagatsinghpur district is all set for the first phase of polling for PRIs

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The first phase of polling to Zilla Parishad, Sarpanch, Panchayat Samiti member, and ward member elections in Balikuda block will be held on February 16, so campaigning by candidates was ended on Monday evening.

Political parties such as BJD, BJP, Congress, and BSP including independents have fielded candidates for 4 ZP seats, as many as 137 candidates are contesting for Sarpancha post, 117 candidates for PS member post and 1006 aspirants are in the poll fray for ward members post, Balikuda block comprises with 30 Grama Panchayats with 164893 voters.

All 4 ZP zones are all set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling BJD and opposition BJP and Congress candidates. A total of 18 candidates from different political parties and independents are contesting for 4 ZP seats.

In the year 2017 ZP elections BJD had won 3 ZP seats, Congress 1, and had maintained second position BJP satisfied with number three. Ruling BJD had lost Balikuda ZP zone1 against Congress, vote percentage recorded as BJD 33.92 %, Congress 36.43%, and BJP 6.12%.

While BJD gained ZP zones as 2, 3 and 4 achieved 40% votes, Congress suffered badly in ZP zone 2 with 16.34% votes, BJP 18.31 % votes followed by Zone 3, Congress 31.35 %, BJP 8.39 %, zone 4 BJD 40.58%, Congress 25.22% and BJP 14.62 % votes.

But in the present ZP elections BJD is likely to maintain its supremacy in all 4 ZP zones due to sincere efforts embarked by state minister and Balikuda- Erasama MLA Raghunandan Das. BJP and Congress are strong fight to achieve 2 positions, while BJP has made its much more development and solid political base in all 4 ZP zones than earlier, while Congress is lagging behind due to its suitable leadership in Balikuda block.

Moreover, sources informed that voters in panchayats are responding positively in favour of state ruling BJD government able leadership of chief minister Naveen Patnaik and his manifolds welfare schemes meant for each section of society while most of choosing BJP can play substitute of BJD in coming days and few describe congress is a sinking boat so voters are separating from the party.

The district collector has declared PRIs polling dates are public holidays so as employees in poll-bound block to cast their votes, all arrangements have been made to hold the elections peaceful, a senior administration officer Project Director DRDA Saroj Kanta Mohanty has been assigned an overall charge of the elections in Balikuda block.

