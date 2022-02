Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra writes to Union Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ajay Kumar to allow Amarda Road Airstrip for flight operation under RCS-UDAN Program.

Looking at the huge tourism potential, Odisha Govt requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation in GoI to include Amarda Road under RCS-UDAN Scheme. On receiving such request, the Ministry has included Bhubaneswar-Amarda Road as a Special RCS Route under UDAN 4.1 scheme.