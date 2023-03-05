Karnataka ended their 54-year wait to win the #SantoshTrophy National Football Championship, beating #Meghalaya 3-2 in a pulsating final at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi Arabia capital, #Riyadh.

Egged on by vociferous support from the stands, Karnataka, who last played the senior national championships final 47 years back (1975-76), trumped the first-time finalists, breaching their defence at will and pumping in three goals in the first half to set the tone as well as settle the eventual outcome.

Earlier, Services won the third place beating Punjab 2-0 in the play-off match held before the final.