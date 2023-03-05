Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed confidence that the country’s merchandise and services exports would touch 750 billion dollar this year. He also informed that the export figure for last year had already been crossed in February.

Speaking at the #RaisinaDialogue in New Delhi yesterday, the Minister underlined that focus on sustainability and quality will hold India in good stead in the times to come. Highlighting the Government’s efforts in bringing quality consciousness, he informed that the number of Quality Control Orders have grown by over four times and now stands at about 440 products. He said that it will grow upto 2000 in next two years and help the country in achieving its Zero Defect, Zero Affect aspiration.

Appreciating the country’s business ecosystem as stable and investor-friendly, the Minister informed that many many companies are in talks with India for investing in the semiconductor chain.