Government approves the NANO liquid #DAP(Di-Ammonium Phosphate) fertiliser for the benefits of farmers. In a tweet, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya informed that after nano Urea, now the Government has given its nod to nano DAP.

He said, it has been approved by the Agriculture Ministry and also been notified in the Fertiliser Control Order. He added that it will bring positive difference in the lives of farmers of the country and help fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Now, a bag of DAP will be available in the form of a bottle of DAP.

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO, Managing Director U S Awasthi that IFFCO will manufacture nano DAP which will prove as a game changer for Indian agriculture and economy.