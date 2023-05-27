Karnataka: Congress govt to induct 24 legislators into Cabinet

New Delhi: A week after assuming power in Karnataka, the Congress government will induct 24 legislators into the Cabinet on Saturday. Governor Thawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office to the legislators at 11.45 am in Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar along with eight other Ministers were sworn in on the 20th of May. After the swearing-in, the full Cabinet with 34 Ministers will be functional.

Prominent among those inducted into the Cabinet today are H K Patil, Krishna Byregowda, Dr H C Mahadevappa, Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil, Eeshwar Khandre, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Madhu Bangarappa and Dr.M C Sudhakar.