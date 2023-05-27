IPL 2023 Final: Gujarat Titans to face Chennai Super Kings on Sunday

In IPL Cricket, Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans stormed into the final defeating Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in the second Qualifier match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Chasing 234 for victory, Mumbai Indians were all out for 171 in 18.2 overs.

Earlier, put into bat, Gujarat Titans posted 233 for 3 in the stipulated 20 overs. Mohit Sharma picked up 5 wickets by giving away just 10 runs for Gujarat Titans. Opener Shubman Gill scored a blistering 129 off 60 for Gujarat while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 61 off 38 for Mumbai.

The 23-year-old Shubman Gill became the second Indian batter after Virat Kohli to hit three tons in a season. Shubman was adjudged player of the match.