Jio continues dominance in Odisha as No. 1 operator, adds highest new subscribers in March: TRAI Data

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its dominance as the No. 1 telecom and digital service provider in Odisha, Reliance Jio added highest number of new mobile subscribers in the state in the month of March 2023, revealed the latest telecom subscriber data, published by TRAI. Further consolidating its position as the most preferred telecom and digital service provider in the state, Reliance Jio added nearly 97000 new mobile subscribers in March 2023, taking its total mobile subscriber base in the state to over 1.41 crores. Overall mobile subscriber base in Odisha increased by 1 lakh to 3.31 crores in March 2023.

In wireline, Reliance Jio, the No. 1 wireline service provider in Odisha, further bolstered its market leadership, adding over 7500 JioFiber high speed home broadband users in the state in March 2023, taking the total number of JioFiber subscribers in Odisha to 2.1 lakhs.

Nationally, Jio also added highest 30 lakh new mobile subscribers and over 3 lakhs new JioFiber subscribes in the month of March 2023.

It is worth mentioning here that Reliance Jio has been rapidly expanding its True 5G network across Odisha and is the first telecom operator to make 5G available in all district headquarters and over 200 cities and towns across the state. By rolling out True 5G services at a rapid pace across Odisha, Jio aims to strengthen its True 5G coverage in Odisha and provide transformational benefits of technology to Jio users.

Besides, hundreds of villages adjoining these cities and towns are now able to enjoy Jio True 5G benefits.

Jio users in all these cities, towns, and villages have been invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost. Jio’s True-5G network covers all important localities, tourist spots, educational institutions, malls & markets, residential areas, hospitals, hotels and restaurants, government buildings, and other important commercial establishments in all these areas. In the ongoing IPL season, millions of Jio users have enjoyed the benefits of True 5G, seamlessly watching the matches from the comfort of their homes.