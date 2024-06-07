Kamal Kishore Soan takes over the charge of Director General, ESIC

Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, a senior IAS officer from Jharkhand Cadre (Batch : 1998) currently serving as an Additional Secretary and Director General, Labour Welfare in the Ministry of Labour & Employment, took over the additional charge of Director General of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) under Ministry of Labour & Employment, on 31.05.2024.

He has got vast experience of governance and management of various departments in the state of Jharkhand viz. Land Revenue Management and District Administration, Agriculture & Cooperation, Health, Building Construction, Transport, Finance, Energy, Water Resources, Social Justice & Empowerment, etc.