Aviva India plans to Double Agency Base across India, starts nationwide hiring from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, 07 June2024: Aviva Life Insurance, India’s most trusted private life insurance company has announced the commencement of its nationwide Agency Channel expansion initiative, aimed at doubling its Agency base across India.

This campaign is in alignment with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)’s vision of “Insurance for all by 2047.” By focusing on diversifying its hiring pool, Aviva India aims to create a robust network of Financial Planning Advisors (FPAs) who will not only assist in insurance coverage but also act as wellness advisors, providing guidance towards holistic wellness to the customers, across demographics and geographies.

Mr. Asit Rath, CEO & MD of Aviva India, stated, “As a company, we strongly believe in building a better business by building better communities. We are persistent in our efforts of promoting Physical Fitness, Mental Well-being, Balanced Nutrition, Proactive Health-check and Financial Security as the pillars of Holistic Wellness. Our goal with this event is twofold: first, to significantly expand our agency network andcontribute to the IRDAI’s mission of making insurance accessible to all by 2047 and second, build Wellness Advisors in diverse communities who shall ‘Shape Life’ with Aviva. We’re commencing our nationwide Agency Channel expansion drive with a Business Opportunity event in Bhubaneswar. Orissa has always been an important market for us, and we have been planning our expansion in this region for a long time. This event marks the inception of our efforts to strengthen our presence here.”

The company’s “Shape Life with Aviva” campaign is aimed at evolving the perception of Insurance Advisors from mere Insurance Distributors but as agents of Change in the community, guiding their network to take preventative steps for safeguarding their life’s uncertainties through physical fitness initiatives, taking care of their mental health, consuming healthy food, regular check-ups and securing their financial future.

Aviva India started the nationwide hiring drive from Bhubaneswar, Odisha. In addition to this, the company is expanding its footprint to better support the growing network of advisors and customers. This localized effort will significantly enhance the company’s presence and service capabilities in Odisha, contributing to the overall success of the nationwide initiative.

The company recognizes the potential of having a diverse Agency base and is eager to partner with different segments of society, including housewives, retired professionals, business owners, and financial distributors looking to shape the life of members of their community. This initiative aims to empower these individuals by offering them meaningful career opportunities, while also helping the company to reach a wider range of customers.

The Bhubaneswar event served as a model for subsequent hiring events across other key locations in India. Aviva India is committed to training and equipping its new advisors with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their roles as Financial Planning Advisors, ensuring that they can deliver exceptional service and support to their customers.