Kalyan Jewellers launches 3 new showrooms in India; takes the tally to 158 showrooms globally

Thrissur : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands has launched 2 new showrooms in Maharashtra, marking its entry in Kolhapur and Sambhaji Nagar; while 1 new showroom at Kamala Nagar in New Delhi. With the launch of these new showrooms, Kalyan Jewellers continues to consistently expand its brand footprint with presence across 158 locations globally.

The new showroom launches are part of the jewellery brand’s plans to revamp focus on entering Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, while continuing the expand its presence in metro cities such as New Delhi making the shopping experience more accessible and convenient for patrons. The showrooms were inaugurated by the Chairman and Managing Director of the company – Mr. T S Kalyanaraman in presence of Executive Directors – Mr. Rajesh and Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman.

Talking about the announcement, Mr. T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “Over the years, Kalyan Jewellers has built sizeable presence across 21 states in India through consistent investment and aggressive expansion strategy, establishing itself as the most-preferred jewellery shopping destination. The launch of 2 new showrooms in Maharashtra and 1 new showroom in Delhi is a testament to our commitment of making Kalyan’s service-backed and personalized shopping experience more accessible to consumers in these markets. With approximately 7% of our global presence in these regions, we aspire to further strengthen our customer base to supplement growth. We are confident that the brand’s patrons will continue to shower their love and support as we chart the next phase of growth for brand Kalyan Jewellers.”

Keeping in mind the strong market share as well as resilience in wedding and festive jewellery purchases, the jewellery brand aims to continue widening it market share, building a loyal consumer base to supplement overall growth trajectory.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers are all BIS hallmarked, and go through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information and Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showrooms will stock Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Antara – wedding Diamonds and Hera – daily wear diamonds and Rang – precious stones jewellery.