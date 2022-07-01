Virander Kumar Paul appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Türkiye

New Delhi :Virander Kumar Paul (IFS: 1991), presently High Commissioner of India to Kenya has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Türkiye.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
