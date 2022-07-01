National

Virander Kumar Paul appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Türkiye

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :Virander Kumar Paul (IFS: 1991), presently High Commissioner of India to Kenya has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Türkiye.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.