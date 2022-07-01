Minister of State for External Affairs represents India as Special Envoy of the Prime Minister at the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Philippines

New Delhi :At the invitation of the Government of the Philippines, Minister of State for External Affairs (MOS), Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh attended the inauguration of H.E. Mr. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. as the President of Republic of the Philippines in Manila on 30 June 2022. MOS attended the inauguration as the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

MOS also handed over a letter of felicitation from Hon’ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind during a courtesy call on President Marcos on 1 July 2022. In his letter, President Kovind congratulated President Marcos on assuming office as the President of the Philippines and expressed his confidence that under President Marcos’s able leadership, the India-Philippines partnership would expand and strengthen further.

During the courtesy call, MOS noted the recent dynamism in bilateral ties and reiterated India’s commitment to work with the new Government of Republic of the Philippines in further deepening the bilateral partnership encompassing our respective developmental aspirations and national security objectives.

MOS also interacted with representatives of the vibrant Indian community in the Philippines during the visit.