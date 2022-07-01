Vishvas Vidu Sapkal appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Peru

New Delhi :Vishvas Vidu Sapkal (IFS: 1998) , presently Joint Secretary in Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Peru.
He is expected to take up his assignment shortly.
