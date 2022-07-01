National

Vishvas Vidu Sapkal appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Peru

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :Vishvas Vidu Sapkal (IFS: 1998) , presently Joint Secretary in Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Peru.

He is expected to take up his assignment shortly.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.