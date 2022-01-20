Kalyan Jewellers hosts a social media contest for patrons celebrating the release of Nagarjuna-starrer Bangarraju

Mumbai : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s leading and most-trusted jewellery brand, announced the launch of #BangarrajuSankranthiKanuka contest for the company’s patrons as well as fans of of Akkineni Nagarjuna & Naga Chaitanya. As part of this contest, 10 lucky winners will stand a chance to win the recently-launched exclusive Pulligoru design Harams and Navarathna Harams. The long Navaratna haram and the iconic Puligoru haram worn by the father-son duo, in ‘Bangarraju’, is from the personal collection of the legend Akkineni Nageswara Rao, or ANR as he is lovingly known across the country. The contest that kickstarted on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi, will continue till 24rd January, 2022 and is valid across 5 countries namely India, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman & Kuwait.

To be part of this online contest, the participants are expected to adorn the traditional look with their father or grandfather and upload the picture on their social media handles using the hashtag #BangarrajuSankranthiKanuka , tagging any of the Kalyan Jewellers social media handles on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.

Check out the video message from superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna by clicking on the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5vZTYx8Mj0

*T&C Apply*

To participate, please follow the below details:

Adorn a traditional look and upload a photo of yourself along with your father or grandfather.

An entry will be considered eligible, only after the photograph (within the poster frame), is updated on the participant’s social media handles with the hashtag #BangarrajuSankranthiKanuka, tagging any of the Kalyan Jewellers social media handles on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram

A total of 10 winners will be selected through an online randomiser on January 24th, 2022. Five winners will be gifted the Puligoru Design Haram & five others will get the Navaratna Haram

The #BangarrajuSankranthiKanuka contest is valid only across India, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman & Kuwait.

The contest period is from 13th January 2022 to 23rd January 2022

The prize is to be collected from the nearest Kalyan Jewellers showroom on or before 31st January 2022, else the prize will be considered forfeited. (Exception in the case of COVID lockdown in the region).

A valid Government photo ID card will have to be submitted as proof of identity & the social media post shown as proof of winning.

The winners cannot transfer the prize to any other person

The prize cannot be redeemed in cash