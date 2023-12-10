Kalinganagar Mountaineering Group Scaling New Heights with support from Tata Steel Foundation

Kalinganagar : Kalinganagar Mountaineering Group (KMG), an enthusiastic adventure and mountaineering group based in Jajpur, Odisha has so far organised many captivating adventure and mountaineering programmes that drew the participation of nearly 800 individuals, showcasing the collective spirit of adventure and the breathtaking beauty of Odisha’s peaks.

Consisting of 12 talented local youths from Kalinganagar, who have completed their basic and advanced mountaineering courses in partnership with Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF), KMG is driven by a shared vision to unlock the untapped potential of Odisha’s peaks, encourage mountaineering among students, and contribute to environmental conservation through education.

The entire group of 12 members is comprised of individuals hailing from Sukinda and Danagadi blocks of Jajpur district in Odisha. The team includes 3 female and 4 male members belonging to tribal community. What sets this group apart is their unwavering dedication as they wholeheartedly devote themselves to their adventurous pursuits on a full-time basis.

Through collaboration with Tata Steel Foundation, KMG has successfully conducted many Outdoor Leadership Programmes, empowering 538 youths from Kalinganagar, Sukinda, Bamnipal, Joda, and Meramandali with valuable skills and experiences.

Manjulata Mohanta, an instructor at KMG, shares her inspiring journey, saying, “Social work is my passion. Joining KMG through TSF programme in 2015 brought about a profound transformation in me, both mentally and physically. I have gained invaluable experience, discovering the value of teamwork and fearlessness. Mountain climbing has brought stability and serenity to my mind, empowering me to conquer any challenge. I am sincerely grateful for the opportunity to be part of KMG and immerse myself in the wonders of nature.”

Before the establishment of Kalinganagar Mountaineering Group, residents of Odisha often had to travel to other states for mountain climbing experiences. However, KMG has bridged this gap by assembling a team of experienced trainers certified at the national level.

Tata Steel Foundation has played a pivotal role in providing crucial support for the establishment of this organization.

Soumya Ranjan, another instructor at KMG, expresses deep satisfaction in his role, stating, “Since joining KMG in 2017, I have witnessed numerous individuals, including children, undergo transformative training in physical and mental strength.The skills I acquired through my association with Tata Steel Adventure Foundation’s mountaineering programmes have enabled me to serve as an instructor. As I celebrate six years with this organization, I am grateful to be a part of this remarkable initiative.”

KMG’s journey epitomizes the power of adventure, perseverance, and a commitment to environmental stewardship. By fostering a love for mountaineering and exploring Odisha’s natural wonders, KMG is not only shaping the lives of individuals but also cultivating a culture of environmental consciousness.