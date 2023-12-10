Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates the 1st Odisha Concours D’Elegance first-of-its-kind vintage and classic car exhibition in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : The automobile enthusiasts of Odisha witnessed a landmark event as the 1st Odisha Concours D’Elegance unfolded at the Biju Patnaik Playground in Baramunda on December 9, 2023. The inauguration ceremony, graced by the Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Sri Naveen Patnaik, marked the commencement of the first-of-its-kind vintage and classic car exhibition in the region.

The event showcases over 50 meticulously restored and impeccably preserved cars from across India. The inaugural edition of the Odisha Concours D’Elegance presented a dazzling array of automobile marvels, each standing as a testament to the rich history and craftsmanship of bygone eras. The cars displayed include a 1886 replica of the Benz Moterwagen , Rolls Royce 20/25 of 1934 , A Bugatti T$$ GRAND PRIX of 1929 , FORD v* of 1932 , MOON 6-42 of 1920 , Cadillac coupe of 1947 , JAGUAR MK 2 SALOON OF 1962 and many more classics.

The event is organised with support of Odisha Tourism ‘Odisha-India’s Best kept Secret’, in association with HMCI, EIMG, VCCCI, HCAI, KVCCC and sponsored by Falcon, DN Group, Khimji, LYFE Hotel, WGH and MGM Minerals Limited.

Dharmaditya Patnaik, the curator of Odisha Concours and a vintage car collector himself, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the overwhelming response to the event and said that “We are thrilled to witness the success of the 1st Odisha Concours D’Elegance, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik for inaugurating this historic event,” said Mr. Patnaik.

The Biju Patnaik Playground transformed into a splendid canvas where automobile masterpieces were displayed, each narrating its unique story of refinement and sophistication. From vintage Rolls-Royces to classic Jaguars , the event offered a rare glimpse into the evolution of automobile design and engineering.

The highlight of the event was the special inauguration ceremony, where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik commended the organizers for their initiative in preserving and showcasing the heritage associated with vintage and classic automobiles. He expressed his delight at the diverse collection on display and emphasized the importance of such events in fostering a deeper appreciation for our automobile legacy.

Media coverage played a crucial role in capturing the essence of the Odisha Concours D’Elegance,The press was invited to witness and document the grandeur of the occasion, ensuring that the stories of these automotive gems reach a wider audience.

The success of the 1st Odisha Concours D’Elegance not only marks a momentous occasion for vintage and classic car enthusiasts in Odisha but also establishes a foundation for future editions of this prestigious event. The organizers, participants, and patrons alike look forward to the continued growth of the Odisha Concours as a significant platform for celebrating the artistry and heritage of automobile craftsmanship.