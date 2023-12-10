U.S. Consulate Congratulates Graduates of Academy of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) across Telangana, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh

The U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad, in partnership with Kalinga Institute of Information and Technology, Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI), congratulates the women entrepreneurs from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana who successfully completed the intensive Academy of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program. A capstone event was held on Friday, December 8 at KIIT-TBI, Bhubaneswar to commemorate the success of the AWE program.

AWE is a multi-month program designed to provide women entrepreneurs with the strategic planning, marketing, and financial management skills they need to formalize and grow their businesses. One hundred women leaders participated in this six-month program, which combined innovative online learning platforms with localized in-class discussion, mentoring, and engagement with local business leaders and U.S. experts, as well as Indian alumni of U.S.-government supported exchange programs.

Speaking at the capstone event, the U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson congratulated program graduates and noted the untapped potential for women’s entrepreneurial leadership in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana. “Just looking at all of you (the graduates), is proof that there is immense potential for women to make an impact in the formal economy in India,” she added.

She thanked Women’s University in Tirupati, Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, and St. Francis College in Hyderabad for hosting AWE cohorts on their campuses.