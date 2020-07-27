Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) Bhava Samvad organised session on ‘Voice Of Women In 21st Century Odia Poetry”

Bhubaneswar: On Saturday 25 July, 2020, KLF Bhava Samvad organised a webinar on the ‘Voice Of Women In 21st Century Odia Poetry. The panel had eminent Odia literary figures like Sucheta Mishra, Ipsita Sarangi, Pritidhara Samal, Swapna Mishra. The session was moderated by Saroj Mohanty.

Speaking about the independence of expression, Sucheta Mishra said, “The voice of women in 21st century Odia poetry primarily means that how a woman can present her thoughts liberally. The post independence era has brought the realisation that a woman is much more capable of what she was earlier.”

Literature is the reflection of society. Elaborating this in the context of discussion Ipsita Sarangi put it as, “The revolution in writings say that the woman has diversified the boundaries or beyond that. It is much more than torments and agonies and that’s what makes the difference.”

But the expression has no exact form. “A poet has no gender. It is just a medium of expression of untold thoughts. That’s why we often see a beautiful feminine representation in the poems written by men as well. But at times, the unheard voices narrate the past rebel,” said Pritidhara Samal.

However, according to Swapna Mishra, there will always be a difference between the kind of poetry being written by a man and a woman. Because both are different beings. And earlier in our society, they used to be brought up differently in the same environment.

KLF Bhava Samvad is a small step to regenerate the literary spirit at the time of disillusionment and new normal.

