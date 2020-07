Bhubaneswar: Odisha Matric results will be declared on July 29; the results will be published on 2 websites of BSE & also through SMSes, informs School & Mass Education Minister Samir Dash.

Matric results will be announced via video conferencing at 9 am, July 29; students can check their results from 11 am by visiting http://bseodisha.ac.in & http://bseodisha.nic.in; the results also can be checked by sending SMS to 5676750 says BSE president Ramashis Hazra.

