7 more COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha today; Death toll 147

Bhubaneswar: Seven more COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha in last 24 hours. Death toll rises to 147 .
7 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1. A 63-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
2. A 45-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.
3. A 51-year old female of Ganjam district.
4. A 58-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
5. A 55-year old male of Ganjam district.
6. A 66-year old male of Cuttack district.
7. A 51-year old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
It should be noted that Odisha reports biggest spike of 1503 new COVID19 cases; tally rises to 26892 . 1002 from quarantine centres & 501 local cases. Ganjam reports highest 491 cases followed by Khurda (223), Cuttack (136).