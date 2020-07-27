7 more COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha today; Death toll 147

Bhubaneswar: Seven more COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha in last 24 hours. Death toll rises to 147 .

7 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 63-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 45-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.

3. A 51-year old female of Ganjam district.

4. A 58-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5. A 55-year old male of Ganjam district.

6. A 66-year old male of Cuttack district.

7. A 51-year old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

It should be noted that Odisha reports biggest spike of 1503 new COVID19 cases; tally rises to 26892 . 1002 from quarantine centres & 501 local cases. Ganjam reports highest 491 cases followed by Khurda (223), Cuttack (136).

