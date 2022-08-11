Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed as 49th Chief Justice of the country

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice as the 49th Chief Justice of India, CJI. He will take over the charge on 27th of this month. The present CJI Justice N V Ramana will retire on 26th August.

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of India in August 2014. He will become the second Chief Justice of India to be directly elevated to the Supreme Court from the Bar, after Justice S.M. Sikri, who served as the 13th CJI in 1971.

Justice Lalit has served as a Member of Supreme Court Legal Services Committee for two terms. Born on 9th November, 1957 at Solapur, Maharashtra, Justice Lalit was enrolled as an Advocate by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in June, 1983.

He practised in the High Court of Bombay till December, 1985 before shifting his practice to Delhi in January, 1986.