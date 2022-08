New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar will take oath of office as the 14th Vice President of India today. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath at 12:30 PM.

The Vice President is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Present Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu’s term is ending today.

Mr Dhankhar had received 528 votes as NDA candidate defeating the opposition’s, Margaret Alva, who got 182 votes in Vice Presidential election. The election was held on 6th of this month.