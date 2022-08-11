PM Modi dedicates 2nd Generation Ethanol Plant to the nation; Says Country saved nearly 50 thousand cr rupees following introduction of Ethanol blending process

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated to the nation the Second Generation (2G) Ethanol Plant at Panipat in Haryana through video conferencing.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the 2 G Ethanol plant will strengthen the effort to boost production and usage of biofuels in the country.

The Prime Minister asserted plant will minimize the pollution level in Delhi, NCR and Haryana. Also it will save the environment. He said in our country that worships nature, biofuel is significant for protecting nature. Our farmers understand this better. Biofuel for us means green fuel that saves the environment.

Prime Minister added Facilities for transportation of cut-out stubble are being made, new bio-fuel plants are being set up, this will provide employment & give rise to new opportunities. All villagers, farmers will be benefitted. This was also reduce challenges of pollution in the country.

He said Ethanol blending in petrol in the country increased to around 8 per cent in last 7 to 8 years. Mr. Modi said that country saved at least 50 thousand crore rupees following the introduction of Ethanol blending process and the amount diverted to the farmers. The Prime Minister said that biofuels have various advantages.

Congratulating the residents of Haryana especially farmers PM said that the daughters and sons of Haryana has held country high in the commonwealth games with their glorious performance. Mr Modi said the sportspersons of Haryana has exhibited their power in the Commonwealth games and farmers of Haryana are producing power in their farms.

On this occasion Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that this plant will produce 3 crore litre ethanol annually. He said that this is one of priorities of his ministry to increase the power security of the country.

The Prime Minister said that if there is selfishness in politics, then anyone can come and announce to give free petrol and diesel. Such steps will take away the rights of our children, and prevent the country from becoming self-reliant. Due to such selfish policies, the burden on honest taxpayers of the country will also increase, the PM remarked. To deal with the challenges that the country is facing, it needs clear intentions and commitment. It requires extreme hard work, policy and huge investments, he added.

The plant is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost production and usage of biofuels in the country.

It is in line with the Prime Minister’s constant endeavour to transform the energy sector into being more affordable, accessible, efficient and sustainable.

The 2G Ethanol Plant has been built at an estimated cost of over nine hundred crore rupees by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

The project will turn a new chapter in India’s waste-to-wealth endeavours by utilising about two lakh tonnes of rice straw or (parali) annually to generate around three crore litres of Ethanol per annum. The project will also contribute to a reduction of Greenhouse Gases equivalent to about three lakh tonnes of Carbon Dioxide equivalent emissions per annum.