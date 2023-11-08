JSW Paints adds colours of life to iconic Eden gardens in Kolkata

Kolkata – JSW Paints, India’s leading environment friendly paints company and part of US$ 23 billion JSW Group, repainted the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata to give the second-largest cricket stadium of the country a vibrant makeover. The revamp of the stadium was undertaken before the much awaited 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World cup.

JSW Paints undertook the extensive repainting of the stadium with our range of paints to restore the beauty of the historic landmark of Kolkata. The stadium also known as the “Mecca of Indian Cricket” is more than just a cricket stadium. It is a symbol of Kolkata’s rich cultural heritage. With its history dating back more than 150 years, it is among the first few stadiums of the country. The stadium is going to host four league stage matches and a semi-final match in the on-going ODI World Cup.

According to Mr AS Sundaresan, CEO of JSW Paints, “We are honoured to collaborate with Eden Gardens to contribute to the beautification of the iconic landmark. It is not just a cricket stadium but an integral part of Kolkata’s cultural history and identity. The repainting plan aims to preserve the stadium’s historic legacy for future generations.”

Mr Snehasish Ganguly, President of Cricket Association of Bengal said, “Eden Gardens is nothing short of a pilgrimage for International Cricketers. The stadium has witnessed countless iconic players create history over many decades. It holds a special place in every Indian’s heart. We thank the JSW Paints team for collaborating with us to repaint the stadium.

JSW Paints offers a wide range of low VOC and water-based paints that are environmental-friendly. Eden Gardens will now don a fresh and striking look, with JSW Paints’ vivid hues adding a touch of modernity while preserving the stadium’s historic charm.