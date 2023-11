Sri Sri University confered HONORIS CAUSA Doctorate Degree to internationally aclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik 

Bhubaneswar: Sri Sri University conferred HONORIS CAUSA Doctorate Degree to internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar conferred HONORIS CAUSA Doctorate Degree to Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik during the annual convocation of the University at Sri Sri University University campus in Cuttack.

Receiving honorary doctorate Padma Shri awardee Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik said that he cherishes the blessings of Gurudev more than any honorary award.

Receiving the honorary doctorate from @SriSriU University.

The award from Gurudev @SriSri is a lot of blessings for my journey . pic.twitter.com/oZttqnDyQm — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 9, 2023

Receiving honorary doctorate Padma Sri & Padma Vibushan Awardee Shri Vaidya Devinder Triguna said that 'Education is being provided in many other universities but only in universities like Sri Sri University Education is imparted along with human values, values deeply enshrined… pic.twitter.com/qQEPEfAPcc — Sri Sri University (@SriSriU) November 8, 2023

