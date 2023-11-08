Nitin Gadkari launches Castrol CRB TURBOMAX Pragati Ki Paathshaala to upskill Indian truckers

Chennai: Castrol India Limited, India’s premier lubricant manufacturer, has embarked on its next endeavour to empower Indian truck drivers with the ‘Castrol CRB TURBOMAX Pragati Ki Paathshaala’ initiative, building on the ethos of its latest campaign ‘#BadhteRahoAagey’. This purpose-led initiative aims to spur entrepreneurial zeal and enhance professional competencies of truck drivers across India with an on-ground planned reach of over 100,000 truckers. In a show of support, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, launched the campaign by unveiling the logo, along with Mr. Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited.

In its first phase, ‘Castrol CRB TURBOMAX Pragati Ki Paathshaala’ comprises a two-and-a-half-month journey with two specially designed trucks taking different routes covering all the four regions across India. The enroute journey will engage truck drivers in interactive, on-ground Paathshaalas across planned Transport Nagars on their way. The knowledge sessions have been curated to upskill truckers around four key aspects—Driving Safety, Truck Ownership, New Technology and Business Profitability—empowering them to #BadhteRahoAagey.