JSPL: Team Extreme lifts Panther Crickfest Trophy 2021

Angul: The inter-departmental mega cricket tournament organized by Jindal Officer Club (JOC) of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) concluded last evening. Team Extreme, comprising the best players from SMS, DOF, DRI, LDP and CMD won the Champion’s Trophy by defeating team Spartans that consists of the best players from Plate Mill, Bar Mill and SSD by 24 runs in an exciting final match. Mr Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay, Executive Director (Steelmaking & Mills) of JSPL’s Angul unit graced the final match of the tournament as Chief-Guest and presented the trophies in presence of Mr Damodar Mittal, Executive Director (Iron Zone) and JOC General Secretary, Mr. Atul Dubey, EVP-SMS, Mr. Sushil Lodhi, GM Security & JOC Sorts Secretary, and various other HoDs of different departments, employees and spectators from the Jindal Nagar Township.

After winning the toss, team Extreme decided to bat first and made 122 runs, losing 6 wickets in the stipulated 10 over. Team Spartans scored 98 for 4 and lost the final match of the Panther Crickfest tournament by 24 runs.

Amit Kumar Gupta of team Extreme was declared Man of the Match for making 65 runs in the final, whereas Raj Sahay of the same team was adjudged as the Best Bowler, Best Batsman and Man of the Tournament for making 161 runs and taking 10 wickets in the tournament. Sourav Mohanty of Royal Legends was awarded for taking the Best Catch of the tournament and team Royal Legends was declared as the Best Disciplined Team of the tournament.

This inter-departmental yearly sporting extravaganza played under flood-light began on 27th November with Eight teams, which were Josh, Extreme, Spartan, Power Crushers, Project Bull, Panther Blast, Royal Legends and Royal Dynamos.

Captains of team Extreme Nitesh Kumar and team Spartans Sonu Yadav praised the efforts of JOC for organising such a beautiful tournament to encourage the sporting spirit among the employees.