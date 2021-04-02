JSPL observes 86th Utkal Divas

Angul: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JSPL) observed the 86th foundation day of Odisha. JSPL’s Chairman, Mr Naveen Jindal greeted the People of Odisha through social media platforms and wrote “Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the people of Odisha on the 86th Statehood day. May Lord Jagannath bless the state with happiness and prosperity”.

The Executive Director of JSPL’s Angul unit Mr Hridayeshwar Jha also reached out to the employees of the Plant and greeted them for Utkal Divas and prayed for the wellbeing of each and every family of the state.”As the world is passing through the COVID pandemic phase, staying safe by following and abiding by Covid appropriate behaviour is the need of the hour, said Mr Jha.

On this occasion, the O.P. Jindal School located in Jindal Township also celebrated Utkal Divas through virtual mode where principal, Headmistress, staff and students joined the 90mins program consisting of speech about Odisha and it’s origin, a dance performance and songs. Thereafter the winners of Utkal Divas competition were acknowledged.

The JSPL Foundation, the Social Arm of JSPL in its tweet greeted the People of Odisha living across the globe on the 86th Foundation Day of the State and said “Odisha’s ancient name Utkala literally translates to the land of Rich-Art, Culture, Heritage and Art Forms those fascinating in its abundance. Modern Odisha marches on the path of Inclusive development”.

The Foundation observed Utkal Divas with the local community through various mode of partnership with the villagers in promoting local art and culture which are unique to Odisha.

In this endeavour, the JSPL Foundation also provided musical instruments to various Sankirtan Groups in the local villages who are engaged in promoting the rich traditional art and culture of the State and spreading the message of spiritual co-existence amongst the co villagers.