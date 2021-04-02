Tata Steel dedicates ambulance with advanced life support system to the people of Joda

Joda: With an objective to provide better medical facilities to the locals, Tata Steel dedicated an ambulance with advanced life support system to the people of Joda in a ceremony at Tata Steel Hospital, Joda on Thursday.

Dr Sisir Kumari Patnaik, Gynecologist, Community Health Centre, Kamarjoda and Dr Jagadish Sahu, Medical Officer, Community Health Centre, Kumarjoda jointly inaugurated the ambulance in the presence of Mr Rajesh Kumar, Chief Joda, Tata Steel, Dr Suchismita Das, Officiating Chief Medical Officer, Tata Steel Hospital, Joda and Mr Deepak Srivastav, Head Administration, OMQ Division, Tata Steel.

This specialised ambulance with facility of advanced life support system will be in addition to the existing 2 routine ambulances of Tata Steel Hospital, Joda. This advanced life support ambulance is equipped with all emergency features like ventilator, defibrillator, multi-para cardiac monitor, oxygen system, auto loader stretcher, spine board, head immobilizer, emergency kit rescue bag, air conditioner, rescue tools, syringe pump, etc.

Among others present on the occasion were officials of Tata Steel, Hospital staff and Union officials.

