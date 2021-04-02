Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik unveiled high relief moral sculpture on Mahatma Gandhi at Bell view square, Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu at Gopabandhu square

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today, on the occasion of auspicious Utkal Divas, unveiled high relief moral sculpture on Mahatma Gandhi at Bell view square during the first phase of commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi’s first visit to Odisha. Hon’ble Chief Minister addressing a massive gathering on Katha Jodi river bed said that truth and non-violence are India’s greatest contribution to World. He further said that Words of Gandhi ji, epitome of non-violence have been given guidance to the whole world and ideals of Gandhi ji are relevant today.

Chief Minister also unveiled a statue of Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu at Gopabandhu square on Cantonment road, Cuttack and said that Gopabandhu was an apostle of humanism and has been a source of inspiration for all the time in the service of poor and distressed people. The statue has been named as ‘Statue of Humanity’.

Chief Minister said that Mahatma Gandhi was a strong supporter of movement for separate statehood of Odisha. The ideals and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi and Utkalmani Gopabandhu, two great men of 20th century will inspire the youth, Hon’ble Chief Minister added.

Ranendra Pratap Swain, Hon’ble Minister, Sri Pratap Jena, Hon’ble Minister, Sri Bhartuhari Mahatab, Hon’ble MP. Sri Subash Singh, Hon’ble MP, the Hon’ble MLAs of Cuttack district along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.