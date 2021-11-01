JSPL: Futsal 2021- Josh Lifts the trophy

Angul: The interdepartmental football tournament Futsal – 2021 , organised by Jindal Officer Club (JOC) of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JSPL), Angul was concluded last evening. Team Josh, comprising players from CGP,RMHS,Logistics, Coal Washery, etc. won the final match by defeating team Royal Dynamos in a thrilling match by 1-0 goal. The programme was organised by adhering to all the COVID-19 protocols.

Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha, Executive Director In-Charge and Location Head of JSPL’s, Angul unit & Mr Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay, Executive Director (Steel Making & Mills) graced the occasion as the Chief Guests and distributed trophies to the Winner and Runners-up teams. Among others Mr. A. N. Tiwari, EVP-CGP, Mr. Sushil Lodhi, General Sports Secretary-JOC and other department heads were present on the occasion.

Executive Director Mr Damodar Mittal & Mr Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay were graced the inaugural ceremony of the tournament held on 22nd Oct. This yearly soccer tournament played under flood-light witnessed the sporting spirits and teamwork from all the seven teams from various departments of JSPL, Angul. All the participants were vaccinated with double doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Mr. Swadesh Rout and Mr. Ajay Sharma of team Josh were awarded with the Golden Boot Award and Best Goalkeeper Award of the tournament, respectively whereas Mr. Bhaskar Halder of Josh team was declared as the player of the Final Match.