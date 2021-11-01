O.P Jindal School observes National Unity Day 2021

Angul: O.P Jindal School, Angul, observed the National Unity Day 2021 on Sunday with floral tributes before the portrait of the “Iron Man of India” Shri Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. To mark the occasion the School organised Cyclothon, Brisk-walking, Jogging and other activities for its students, parents and JSPL employees residing inside the Jindal Nagar township.

Ms Swati Thakur, Ms Babita Modi and Ms Tapaswini Mallick claimed the 1st, 2nd and 3rd position in the Brisk-walk competition for mothers, and Mr Vikram Sahu, Mr Ashish Kumar Singh and Mr Raj Kumar Chawla claimed the 1st, 2nd and 3rd position in Jogging. Similarly Miss Shravani Bisen, Miss Tanishi Goel and Miss Sugandha became the winners of the Cyclothon for girls by claiming 1st, 2nd and 3rd place where as Master Shiva Rajput, Master Vansh and Master Sahitya Yadav turned up as the winners of Cyclothon for boys by claiming the 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

Mr Atanu Rath, Principal, O.P Jindal School felicitated the winners with a trophy and certificate. Ms Sangeeta Sharma, Headmistress conveyed their sincere gratitude for the constant support from every corner to make the day memorable and successful.

The programme was organised by adhering to all the safety measures and the necessary COVID-19 protocols.