New Delhi: Central Bank Of India observed Vigilance Awareness Week by organizing a function at SPBT College along with the banks Business Review Conference on29.10.2021.

The Chief Guest, of the function was Shri Suresh Patel Chief Vigilance Commissioner who has three decades of Banking experience and held various positions post super annuation from Banking Sector.

Shri Parshuram Panda, Chief Vigilance Officer of Bank welcomed the Chief Guest, bank officials and the gathering and emphasized the audience on the various activities undertaken during the VAW 21 and the initiatives being taken during several outreach activities across the country to spread the awareness about the year’s theme “Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance and Integrity “under

The auspices of Central Vigilance Commission.

The Guest of honour for the day Shri Suresh Patel CVC spoke at length about this year’s theme by citing his own personal banking experience and to follow the basic principles of honesty, integrity, hardwork and positive attitude to achieve the goal at various levels in the organization. Heal so

Emphasized on the due diligence and compliance norms to be followed bye very individual at all levels without any compromise.

Shri M.V.Rao, MD & CEO emphasized on the need for owning one’s self-made decision..He said that corruption is a major hindrance to the progress of the

Nation and aliasections of the society need to be vigilant in order to uphold integrity in all walls of life.

As part of vigilance Awareness Weekfrom 26.10.2021 to 01.11.2021, Central Bank of India had also organized a function for its employees at its Corporate Office at Chandermukhi, Nariman Point, Mumbai on26.10.2021. An integrity pledge was taken by Shri P P Panda CVO of the bank along with other top management dignitaries and employees of the Bank.

Shi Alok Srivastava, Shri Vivek Wahi, and Shri Rajeev Puri, all Executive Directors of the bank emphasized the need for eradication of corruption from the Banking fraternity, Society and from our routine life.