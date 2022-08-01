JSPL Foundation Holds Capacity Building Programs for SHG Women in Joda & Barbil Mines Region

Barbil: Empowering women is paramount for inclusive and holistic social development. Pursuant to this mission, JSPL Foundation organized Two Days Workshop cum Capacity Building Program in Joda & Barbil region under its Women empowerment initiatives with the objective of making rural women self-reliant by inculcating entrepreneurship spirits in them.

More than 125 women SHG leaders from Bhadrasahi and Serenda Gram Panchayats actively participated in the program upon the theme of “Role of Women in Social Change.”

The program brought a paradigm shift in Women SHG leaders to promote Self Help Entrepreneurship through appropriate trainings and Capacity Building measures. The Programme has also a good component of Team building exercise through games and associated group learning activities.

The SHG Women participants were trained on the Leadership Qualities, SHG Management, Micro Business Development Modules, Sales & Marketing Skills and Digital Payment System.

Shri Dibakar Majhi, Program Manager-Odisha Livelihood Mission of Joda Block imparted training to SHG leaders on different socio-economic welfare schemes of the government and the modus operandi for availing the benefits of the Schemes. Shri Vargil Lakra, DGM and Head CSR of JSP Barbil introduced the need and objectives of the Workshop cum Capacity Building Program. Mr Lakra highlighted the need of Scaling up the turnover of SHG products by way of adopting the various marketing techniques through optimum use of the local marketing channels & digital payment systems.

The program was inaugurated by Padmashree Dr. Tulasi Munda and Er. Daisy Sidhu, Sarpanch Serenda in presence of Mrs. Pramila Naik, Sarpanch – Bhadrasahi, PS members and other village leaders. JSP’s CSR officials, Mr. Jadumani Mahanta, Vikash Laguri, and Rajeev Upadhyay were engaged in successful implementation of the Capacity Building program of the SHG Women.

“The training has unique components of practical applications in running micro and small business. I have learnt so many things and such training programs will help me in becoming self-reliant by earning supplementary income for my family” said Mrs. Sumitra Patra from Serenda village.