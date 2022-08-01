Quantum Energy forays into electric two-wheelers

Chennai : Quantum Energy showcases its upcoming EV high-speed scooters and signed an MOU with MBI Korea to bring advanced technology into India in high-speed scooters. Quantum Energy is an electric mobility company in the design, development, and manufacturing of electric scooters under Make in India. It is backed by the prestigious Kusalava group which has been in the automotive industry for the past 50 years. It has its R&D center in Bengaluru and the manufacturing facility at Pashamylaram in Hyderabad, Telangana.

M. Venkaiah Naidu Vice President of India appreciated Quantum Energy’s scooters and its initiative in reducing the carbon footprint making India a cleaner and a greener country and urges the companies to manufacture more EV vehicles to make India more Eco Friendly. Electric Vehicle overall emission of these pollutants is lower because they produce significantly less exhaust and plays a crucial role in making our country less polluted.

Quantum Energy showcases its four EV Scooters named Plasma, Elektron, Milan and Bziness and offers a wide range of powerful, efficient and cost-effective EV scooters for all its customers. When it comes to the specific models, the New Plasma powered by a 1500w motor will clock a top speed of 60 km/h. In terms of range, a rider can expect to cover over 110 km -130 km on a single full charge. Elektron, Milan come with a 1000W motor power and Bziness comes with a 1200W motor power, clocks a maximum speed of 50km/h with range of 80-100kms in different riding modes.The e-scooters are powered by advanced Lithium-ion batteries which get fully charged in 4hrs. The company is hopeful to make a mark in India’s embryonic EV two-wheeler market.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chakravarthi Chukkapalli, Director Quantum Energy limited said “Quantum energy scooters have been developed with technology to deliver the best range without compromising on the performance. The focus has been on building high quality products at affordable prices in the Indian market.

The batteries are powered by a smart BMS with multilevel safety protections to make sure they are extremely safe. The products have good gradeability for dual riders and riding uphill. Quantum has registered multiple design and utility patents. The scooters have been rigorously tested and validated for Indian road conditions he concluded.

Quantum Energy scooters will be available for commercial sale from October2022.