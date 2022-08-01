Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India closes July’22 on a positive note with 443,643 unit sales

Gurugram : Continuing strong growth recovery well into the second quarter, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India today announced its sales numbers for July 2022. The company’s total sales for the month of July’22 stood at 443,643. This includes domestic sales of 402,701 units and 40,942 units in exports.

Noteworthy, the domestic sales for the month registered 18% growth over last year same period which stood at 340,420 units (July’21).

Commenting on upward growth trajectory, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Performance in the first quarter has been really encouraging with positive customer sentiment in the market. Factors like good monsoon and increased demand for personal mobility has translated well to rise in customer walk-ins & enquiries. Commencing second quarter on a high along with coming festive season, we expect to regain the growth momentum at a faster rate.”

Key Highlights of July 2022:

Ø Corporate: HMSI announced its exclusive collaboration with Kyndryl to elevate its IT and security transformation journey across HMSI’s manufacturing plants. The company also announced the exports of its 125cc motorcycle SP125, to Australia and New Zealand.

Ø Honda BigWing Network Expansion: Further strengthening its premium business network in Southern India, HMSI inaugurated its Honda BigWing outlets in Warangal (Telangana), Madurai (Tamil Nadu) Thodupuzha (Kerala) and Malappuram (Kerala).

Ø Road Safety: Expanding road safety awareness in India, HMSI, jointly with Rajasthan Police, conducted road safety awareness campaign for newly recruited police officials of Rajasthan in Jaipur. Furthermore, the company organized awareness campaigns in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), Arakkonam (Tamil Nadu), Bongaigaon (Assam) and Ambala (Haryana). The company also celebrated 6th anniversary of Children’s Traffic Training Park in Ludhiana (Punjab).

Ø Corporate Social Responsibility: Continuing its endeavours to positively impact the lives of people, Honda India Foundation (Corporate Social Responsibility arm of all Honda group companies in India) announced the setup of Oxygen Generation Plant at Government Civil Hospital in Uchana (Haryana).

Ø Motorsports: The IDEMITSU Honda SK 69 Racing team’s Rajiv Sethu finished the 2022 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) Round 2 with a double podium finish. Parallelly, HMSI kick-started the hunt for young racing talent by conducting round 1 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt 2022 in Bengaluru.