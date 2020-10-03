JSPL Barbil pledges for ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ in Gandhi Jayanti

Barbil: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) commemorated Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary by pledging for a ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ here at the company’s pellet plant and, rehabilitation and resettlement colonies on Friday. The ‘Swachhata’ pledge was administered by Shri Sarat Kishore Panda, GM & Head (Human Resources) in the presence of company officials and employees.

Adhering to Covid-19 protocol and adopting physical distance and wearing mask, over a hundred volunteers participated in the drive and cleaned the residential premises.

Later, the volunteers divided in teams, cleaned the nearby Kitabeda, Deojhar and Sialijoda rehabilitation and resettlement colonies with the help of youth of the respective colonies. The enthusiasm was clearly visible among the children who enthused their parents to join the cleanliness drive adopting to personal protection measures against Covid-19.

On the occasion, the inhabitants were encouraged to maintain hygiene and cleanliness of their colonies, drinking water sources and community toilets to keep diseases at bay. Also, various sites in all the colonies were identified for plantation programme.

Taking cognizance of the current Corona Virus situation the drive was held adhering to all the social distancing parameters and hygiene standards.

On the occasion, various online competitions were organised for the children through virtual mode.

