PM Narendra Modi participates in Abhinandan Program in Solang

New Delhi:Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi participated in the Abhinandan program in Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh today. Earlier he dedicated to the nation the World’s longest Atal Tunnel at Rohtang and participated in the Abhar Samaroh at Sissu in Himachal Pradesh.

Transformative impact of the Tunnel

Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister said Atal ji’s love for Manali and his desire to to improve the infrastructure, connectivity and tourism industry of the region was the reason for his decision to construct the Tunnel.

Shri Modi said that the Atal Tunnel would transform the lives of the people in Himachal, Leh, Ladakh and J&K. He said the tunnel has reduced the burden of the common people and now provides easy access to Lahaul & Spiti throughout the year. This tunnel would boost the regional economy and tourism.

He said the day is not too far when the tourists will have breakfast of Siddu Ghee in Kullu-Manali and will be able to go to Lahaul and have lunch of ‘Do-Mar’ and ‘Chilade’.

Dhaulasidh Hydro Project at Hamirpur

The Prime Minister announced the construction of 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Project at Hamirpur. He added not only will it provide electricity but also several employment opportunities to youth of the region.

He said Himachal Pradesh is also an important stakeholder in the Government’s efforts to build modern infrastructure across the country especially rural roads, highways, power projects, rail connectivity and air connectivity.

Infrastructure development in Himachal Pradesh

The Prime Minister said the work in Kiratpur – Kullu – Manali road corridor, Zirakpur – Parwanoo – Solan – Kaithlighat road corridor, Nangal Dam – Talwara rail route, Bhanupali – Bilaspur rail route are going at full pace and efforts are on to complete these projects as soon as possible and start serving the people of Himachal.

He said along with basic amenities like road, rail and electricity, mobile and internet connectivity are also very important to make the life of the people comfortable.

The Prime Minister mentioned the Government’s programme to lay optical fiber in 6 lakh villages of the country. Which would be completed in 1000 days from 15th of August this year.

He said under this project, Wi-Fi hotspots will be installed in villages and households will also be able to get internet connection. With this, the children of Himachal Pradesh will be benefited in every way from the education, medicines and tourism of the patients.

The Prime Minister said it is the constant endeavor of the government to ensure ease of living of people and to see that they get their full benefits of their rights. Almost all government services like salary, pension, banking services, payment of electricity and telephone bills etc have been digitized. He said many such reforms are saving time, money and ending the scope for corruption.

Even during the period of Corona, hundreds of crores of rupees have been deposited in the Jan Dhan account of more than 5 lakh pensioners and about 6 lakh beneficiaries in Himachal Pradesh.

Agricultural Reforms

Criticizing those who are against recent agriculture reforms the Prime Minister said the reforms are upsetting those who always worked for their own political interests. Such people are upset as it is disturbing the system of middlemen and brokers which they have created.

The Prime Minister described how prices of apples from Kullu, Shimla or Kinnaur, are brought at the rate of 40-50 rupees per kg from farmers and sold at 100 – 150 rupees to the end users. Neither the farmer nor did the buyers benefit. Not only this, as the apple season approaches the peak, the prices fall drastically and farmers having small orchards are the worst hit. He said historical reforms have been made in the laws for the development of the agricultural sector. Now if small farmers want they are free to form their associations and sell the apples anywhere and to anyone in the country.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

The Prime Minister said the government is committed to increasing the income of farmers. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, about 1 lakh crore rupees have been deposited in the accounts of about 10.25 crore farmer families of the country so far. Among this there are 9 lakh farmer families in Himachal who have got about 1000 crore rupees.

The Prime Minister said until recently there were many sectors in the country in which women were not allowed to work but this has been done away with the recently enacted labour reforms. Now women are given the same right to work and equal salary as accorded to men.

The Prime Minister said in order to awaken the confidence of every citizen of the country and to build a self-reliant India, the process of reforms will continue.

He said the dreams and aspirations of every youth of Himachal, and of the country, are paramount.

