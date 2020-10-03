Farmers will hugely benefit from the new #FarmBills & there will be reforms in production, storage & marketing facilities after nearly 7 decades: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Farmers will hugely benefit from the new #FarmBills & there will be reforms in production, storage & marketing facilities after nearly 7 decades; procurement at MSP will never be discontinued as long as Narendra Modi remains Prime Minister, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed a press conference in Bhubaneswar on the Farm Bills. He said the much-needed reforms will ensure our ‘Annadatas’ reap the benefits out these reforms and pave the way for India to become an agricultural powerhouse.

“The Farm Bills will end local monopolies, give freedom to our farmers to sell their produce at the market of their choice, facilitate investment and new technologies in farming and contribute to the prosperity of farmers,” said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

