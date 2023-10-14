JSP: Futsal 2023 Tournament – Team JOSH Lifts the Trophy

The interdepartmental football tournament Futsal – 2023, organised by Jindal Officer Club (JOC) of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), Angul, was concluded on 13th October in the presence of a huge gathering of spectators. Team Josh, comprising players from CGP, DRI, Coal- Washery, CHP, CHP Mines and others won the match by defeating the team Royal Dynamos in a thrilling match by 1- 0 goal.

Mr Hridayeshwar Jha, Executive Director In-Charge and Location Head of JSP’s Angul unit, Mr Damodar Mittal, Executive Director – Iron Making and Projects and Mr D. K. Tripathi, President – JSP & General Secretary-JOC graced the occasion as Guests and distributed trophies to the Winner and Runners-up teams in presence of other department heads such as, Mr A.N.Tiwari, EVP-CGP, Mr Ashish Ku Singh, General Secretary, Sports -JOC, etc.

This yearly soccer tournament played under floodlight was inaugurated on 06th October, with six teams comprising the best players from various departments of JSP, Angul, who participated in this tournament to exhibit their sporting spirit and teamwork in the best possible manner.

Mr Vishnu Nandkumar of team Royal Dynamos, and Mr Dibyendu Das of team JOSH were awarded the Golden Boot Award and Golden Gloves Award of the tournament, respectively where, as Mr Bhaskar Halder of Josh team was awarded Golden Ball as the player of the tournament, and Mr Jhantu Bar of Josh team was declared as the player of the Final Match.