Central University of Odisha organizes Meri Matti Mera Desh Campaign and Amrit Kalash Yatras

Sunabeda: As part of the ‘Meri Matti Mera Desh Campaign’, the Central University of Odisha celebrated Amrit Kalash Yatra on its both campuses on 13.10.2023. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi extended warm wishes for the successful execution of this program, dedicated to paying homage to our beloved motherland and the valiant heroes who made remarkable sacrifices for our great nation. The Registrar I/c. of CUO, Prof. N. C. Panda inaugurated the Kalash Yatra, emphasizing the campaign’s significance and administering the pledge to all participants.

At the university level, various activities were initiated to ensure the success of the Kalash Yatras. Students and staff contributed by bringing sacred soil from their homes and places of residence, which was then collected in the Amrit Kalash at both the Sunabeda and Landiguda campuses.

During the collection of this sacred soil, students, research scholars, faculty members, officers, and staff of the university united to take the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge, a commitment to building a greater India. Additionally, native saplings were planted at the Sunabeda campus, further reinforcing the message of environmental conservation.

In a fitting conclusion, the Kalash will be handed over to the district administration for necessary follow-up actions. The event drew the participation of a large number of participants, including Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean of the School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources; Prof. V.C. Jha, Advisor-Administration; Dr. Prashant Meshram, Controller of Examinations; Prof. Hemraj Meena, Director of the Rajbhasha Cell, Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer, and a diverse group of teaching and non-teaching staff, students, and research scholars.

The program was coordinated by Dr. Ramendra Kumar Parhi, Dean of Students’ Welfare of the University. This celebration of unity and reverence for our homeland showcased the university’s commitment to fostering a sense of pride and patriotism among its academic community.